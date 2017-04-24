Warriors get a break after drama-filled opening series

With a sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State now awaits the conclusion of the series between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers " currently tied at 2. The Warriors will also await word on coach Steve Kerr's health " with the short break perhaps providing more clarity about when he can rejoin the team. Kerr missed the last two games after symptoms from his back surgery two years ago suddenly flared up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.