Utah Jazz mailbag: How do they beat the Clippers? Who is the keep Los Angeles player to stop?

The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson looks for an opening as the Jazz host the LA Clippers in game action at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson looks for an opening as the Jazz host the LA Clippers in game action at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.