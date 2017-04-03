Thunder: What they're saying about Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Clippers star and former Oklahoma standout Blake Griffin offered his congratulations to the Thunder's Russell Westbrook on Sunday for passing Oscar Robertson for most triple doubles in a single season. Griffin went as far as to say, "Give that man the MVP."
