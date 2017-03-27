Sixers F Justin Anderson says Kyrie I...

Sixers F Justin Anderson says Kyrie Irving was 'just protecting his teammate' with flagrant foul

10 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Philadelphia 76ers guard Justin Anderson admitted after Friday's 122-105 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers that he might have precipitated Kyrie Irving's flagrant foul 80 seconds into the game . Anderson knocked Irving's All-Star teammate LeBron James to the floor after hitting him at full speed on a back screen, not thinking the four-time MVP would fall.

