Rockets, without Harden, send Suns to 12th straight loss

Patrick Beverley scored a career-high 26 points and the Houston Rockets sent the Phoenix Suns to their 12th straight loss with a 123-116 victory Sunday night despite not having James Harden in the lineup. Harden was ruled out with acute viral syndrome, the team announced before the game.

