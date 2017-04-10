Resting Warriors will face Jazz-Clippers winner

The Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant and Draymond Green celebrate the team performance against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first quarter of Game 4 of their NBA first round playoff series at Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on Monday, April 24, 2017. The Warriors, who will face the winner of the Jazz-Clippers series, could be back in action on Sunday at Oracle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.