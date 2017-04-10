Reese Witherspoon and Son Deacon Chee...

Reese Witherspoon and Son Deacon Cheer on the Clippers -- See the Pic

15 hrs ago Read more: ETonline

Reese Witherspoon has been enjoying some well-earned family time after wrapping up a busy few months of promoting Big Little Lies and filming her new movie A Wrinkle in Time . On Wednesday, the 41-year-old actress and her 13-year-old son, Deacon, cheered on the Los Angeles Clippers during a game against the Sacramento Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

