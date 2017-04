Randle, Brewer help Lakers edge Kings 98-94

Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers center Tarik Black defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 7, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Lakers forward Corey Brewer, center, shoots as Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans, left, and guard Darren Collison defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.