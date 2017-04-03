Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: TV channel, game preview, how to watch live stream

Online : Watch a live stream on NBA League Pass About the Blazers: Portland defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 105-98 Thursday night at the Moda Center, moving 1 1/2 games ahead of the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Blazers' playoff magic number is two, meaning any combination of Portland wins and Denver losses equaling two locks a playoff spot.

