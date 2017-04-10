Pistons use 3-point barrage in 4th to...

Pistons use 3-point barrage in 4th to top Grizzlies 103-90

18 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Reggie Bullock and Boban Marjanovic each scored 14 points and the Detroit Pistons used a 3-point shooting barrage in the fourth quarter to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 103-90 on Sunday night. The Pistons, who trailed by 12 early in the third quarter, shot 6 of 7 from 3-point range in the fourth to pull away from Memphis, which played its reserves in the fourth with the seventh seed in the Western Conference already secured.

