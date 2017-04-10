Pistons lose final game at Palace of ...

Pistons lose final game at Palace of Auburn Hills

19 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Bradley Beal scored 33 points and the Washington Wizards beat the Detroit Pistons 105-101 Monday night in the final game at the Palace of Auburn Hills. The highlight of the night for Detroit fans was a halftime ceremony that honored the top players from the three championship teams, with Isiah Thomas and Dennis Rodman posing for pictures with Ben Wallace and Chauncey Billups.

