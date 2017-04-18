Now their most famous fan, injured Blake Griffin sticks by Clippers
SALT LAKE CITY >> The lights went down inside Vivint Smart Home Arena, flames shot from behind the basket, and 19,911 pairs of eyes turned toward the home bench to cheer Utah's starters. From the tunnel at the opposite end of the arena, Blake Griffin emerged in a khaki jacket, an untucked white dress shirt and a walking boot on his right foot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC