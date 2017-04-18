NBA Playoff Capsules

Russell Westbrook scored 32 points in a triple-double, and the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Houston Rockets 115-113 on Friday night to cut their deficit to 2-1 in the first-round Western Conference playoff series. James Harden scored 44 points for Houston, but he missed a 3-pointer that could have won the game just before time expired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.