Miller: After gut check, could Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and Clippers be gutted?
Six months and 82 games of labored breathing earned the Clippers a home-court advantage that then lasted four entire quarters before vanishing as convincingly as the NBA career of Keith Closs. They fell - collapsed, actually - Saturday against a Utah Jazz team that was playing shorthanded and with the heavy history of having lost 18 of its past 20 games to the Clippers.
