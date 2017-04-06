CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Man Deported Twice Allegedly Tried To Enter Woman's Bedroom A man who was previously deported twice, from California and Florida, where he had an outstanding warrant arrest for indecent exposure, was arrested Wednesday in Port Hueneme.

