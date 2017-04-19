Joe Ingles' Utah Jazz fall to LA Clippers in NBA playoffs
Joe Ingles hit a three-pointer, a lay-up and pulled off some big defensive plays in the final minutes, but it was not enough for the Utah Jazz to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers in game two of their NBA playoff series. The Jazz pulled off an upset win in Saturday's game one in LA despite losing centre and NBA defensive player of the year candidate Rudy Gobert with a knee injury in the opening minutes.
