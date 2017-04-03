Jerry West doesn't want to be on the ...

Jerry West doesn't want to be on the NBA logo anymore

17 hrs ago

Jerry West, whose silhouette is the basis for the NBA's iconic logo, wishes the NBA would change to a new logo. When it comes to sports nicknames, Jerry West may have them all beat - it doesn't get much cooler than "The Logo."

