Jazz vs. Clippers Goes Back to Utah at 1-1 - Salt City Hoops Show

On this week's episode of the Salt City Hoops Show, hosts Andy Larsen, Zach Harper, and Ben Anderson talk about the state of the Jazz/Clippers series. What have we learned about how the Jazz defend without Rudy Gobert, and can they improve? What does Gordon Hayward need to do to get going? How does the Jazz's home court advantage and crowd change the series? How have J.J. Redick and Jamal Crawford been slowed? We answer those questions, plus many of our listeners' questions, on the podcast.

