J.J. Redick Says He Doesn't Want The Clippers To Break Up
Clippers sharpshooter J.J. Redick says he won't miss on keeping Blake Griffin & Chris Paul in L.A. ... and says he'll do everything he can to keep them from bolting LA LA land. We got Redick out in BH and asked him a series of questions about the state of Clippers hoops ... which is up in the air with both Chris and Blake being free agents this summer.
