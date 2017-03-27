Derrick Rose to have knee surgery again, miss rest of season
In this March 20, 2017, file photo, New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles. Rose needs surgery to repair torn left knee cartilage and the Knicks say he will miss the rest of the season.
