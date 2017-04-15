Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute given thankless task in limiting Utah's Gordon Hayward

In addition to chasing Utah's Gordan Hayward around the court all night, the Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute also spent time defending Joe Johnson during Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series on Saturday night at Staples Center. LOS ANGELES The assignment seems thankless, considering Luc Mbah a Moute's effectiveness hinges on making rare shots and stopping All-Star players from being themselves.

