Clippers force Game 7 with frantic 98-93 victory over Jazz in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY When Doc Rivers prepared to address his Clippers in the small locker room next to the tunnel that led to the deafeningly loud stage that awaited them, he did not plan to focus so much on the particulars of Game 6 as he did a broader message. The Clippers held on for a 98-93 win in a wild Game 6 of their back-and-forth power struggle, which will now come down to Game 7 on Sunday at Staples Center.

