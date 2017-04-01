Clippers Beat Lakers To Give Rivers His 800th Win

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Ontario Police Hunt Man Who Allegedly Attacked Girlfriend With Frying Pan Police have identified the suspect as 27-year-old Frankie Sylvester Campos of Pomona.

