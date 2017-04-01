Clippers beat Lakers 115-104 for Doc Rivers' 800th victory
Clippers hang on against Lakers as Doc Rivers wins 800th career game Rivers, who reached a coaching milestone, isn't too concerned with the playoffs approaching. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nrVgmJ Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.
