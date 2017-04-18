Chris Paul helps LA Clippers overcome Blake Griffina s injury in Game 3 victory

SALT LAKE CITY >> Blake Griffin moved gingerly toward the Clippers bench, grabbed the back of his head with both hands and then, with the fury of a man whose pain was not limited to his foot, cocked his right arm and slammed the seat of a folding chair. With Griffin sidelined with a toe injury that casts into doubt his availability - and certainly his effectiveness - for the rest of this series, Paul scored nine straight points in the fourth quarter to will the Clippers to a 111-106 Game 3 victory that gave them a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-7 first-round Western Conference series.

