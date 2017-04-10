Celtics clinch one seed with win over...

Celtics clinch one seed with win over Bucks 112-94

16 hrs ago Read more: Boston Celtics

Despite a sleepy start and a stiff challenge early on from the undermanned Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics won their regular season finale at home to clinch the number one seed in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee scored 35 points in the first quarter, including a whopping 18 points in the paint.

