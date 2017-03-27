Butler boosts Bulls' hopes, Clippers cruise
Jimmy Butler inspired the Chicago Bulls to an important NBA win, while Blake Griffin starred for the Los Angeles Clippers. Butler's Bulls made it three straight wins and boosted their playoff hopes with a 106-104 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
