Bucks beat 76ers 90-82 to clinch playoff spot
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 90-82 on Saturday night to clinch a playoff berth. The Bucks, who snapped a three-game losing streak, began the night needing a victory and a loss by either Chicago, Indiana or Miami to secure their second postseason berth in three years.
