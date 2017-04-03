Blake Griffin heating up at the right time for Clippers
Clippers forward Blake Griffin is averaging 33 points on 73 percent shooting while scoring more than 30 points in three consecutive appearances for the first time since February of 2014. Clippers forward Blake Griffin is averaging 33 points on 73 percent shooting while scoring more than 30 points in three consecutive appearances for the first time since February of 2014.
