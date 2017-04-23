Australian Joe Ingles stars for Utah ...

Australian Joe Ingles stars for Utah Jazz against LA Clippers to lock up NBA series

Read more: The Age

Joe Ingles had a monster game to lead the Utah Jazz to a seven-point victory over the Los Angeles Clippers and lock up their NBA play-off first-round series at 2-2. The Australian, playing point guard, had 11 assists and eight points including two key three pointers late in the fourth quarter of the 105-98 win in Salt Lake City - in which Dante Exum played his first minutes in the series.

