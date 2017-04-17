After Game 1 struggles, Clippers ready to set up J.J. Redick for scoring success

PLAYA VISTA >> Blake Griffin scored 20 points in the first half, Chris Paul netted 20 in the second and DeAndre Jordan was disruptive throughout, grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds and blocking three shots. As reliable as the Clippers' “big three” was in the 98-96 Game 1 loss in their first-round playoff series on Saturday, something was missing from the recipe that lifted them to a 51-win season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.