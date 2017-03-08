Wolves to Sign Lance Stephenson to Second 10-Day Contract
The Wolves are planning to sign wing Lance Stephenson to another 10-Day contract following his ankle rehab. Stephenson appeared in four games for the Wolves during his first 10-Day, which was cut short by an ankle sprain, but the team apparently saw enough in that short stint to want to bring him back.
