Wolves to Sign Lance Stephenson to Second 10-Day Contract

The Wolves are planning to sign wing Lance Stephenson to another 10-Day contract following his ankle rehab. Stephenson appeared in four games for the Wolves during his first 10-Day, which was cut short by an ankle sprain, but the team apparently saw enough in that short stint to want to bring him back.

Chicago, IL

