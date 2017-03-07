Wizardsa Brandon Jennings and Sunsa J...

Wizardsa Brandon Jennings and Sunsa Jared Dudley ejected after confrontation

14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Brandon Jennings did not stick around for long during his third game with the Washington Wizards. On Tuesday night, Jennings logged 4:42 of playing time before getting ejected for apparently making a threatening gesture during a confrontation with Phoenix Suns forward Jared Dudley.

