Whicker: Is this how Clippers run ends?

Blake Griffin power-dunking, Chris Paul winning playoff games in the lane, DeAndre Jordan swatting shots off front-row heads, Jamal Crawford leaving his defenders in sprained-ankle agony, Steve Ballmer's dances with invisible strings, the Clippers on the right side of Lawler's Law ... Maybe it ends with the indignity of losing a Game 7 in Utah, a team that was lottery-imprisoned when Paul came to town like Oral Roberts and made the Clippers walk and run. Maybe it officially ends with Paul, Griffin and J.J. Redick leaving in free-agent season, because they think they can win elsewhere, because Clippers management says it's time for a teardown, and a return to the days of Ken “The Animal” Bannister.

