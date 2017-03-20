Whicker: Days of reckoning: Where are the Clippers headed?
With the Clippers staggering through the second half of the season, it's hard to know what to expect out of Chris Paul, left, Blake Griffin and their peers when the playoffs begin in a few weeks. With Paul, Griffin and shooting guard J.J. Redick all able to leave via free agency, would another early postseason exit lead to a roster overhaul? With the Clippers staggering through the second half of the season, it's hard to know what to expect out of Chris Paul, left, Blake Griffin and their peers when the playoffs begin in a few weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC