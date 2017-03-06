Veteran sixth man Crawford leads Clippers over Bulls, 101-91

"We've had a lot of those games that point to it, where we know we can beat and compete with the best teams", Bulls guard Dwyane Wade told the Chicago Tribune. ABOUT THE CLIPPERS : Los Angeles shot 56.3 percent from the field against Milwaukee, but turned the ball over 23 times - five each by Blake Griffin and Jamal Crawford - which led to 41 points for the Bucks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.