Towns, Rubio left Timberwolves to 107-91 win over Clippers

Officials keep Los Angeles Clippers' Blake Griffin, left, and Minnesota Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng of Senegal separated as Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau, right, enters the scene after the two players exchanged words during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Minneapolis. A double technical was called on both.

