Top Stories of the Week: The Wizards keep winning, Bogdanovic's hot shooting, and more

We're in March and spring time is almost here! Many Wizards fans have kind of wondered, "Is Washington headed for a regression to the mean?" After all, the rest of the schedule is very road heavy. But if anything, a regression to the mean this season means, playing toward a 50 win season if not better! Those are the standings for the top four teams in the Eastern Conference before March 10's games.

