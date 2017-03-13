The Magician: Ricky Rubio Is Leading the Wolves

After suffering an early season elbow injury that kept him out of five straight games, and adjusting to Tom Thibodeau's new system that pushed the young core to take control of the offense over the first two and a half months of the season, Ricky Rubio has been playing the best basketball of his career over the past two months. Since surviving another trade deadline , Rubio has been better than ever before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canis Hoopus.