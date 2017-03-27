Taurean Prince's Improved Transition Game
The opportunities for Hawks rookie Taurean Prince to see consistent minutes early in the season were frequently cut short as several times he would play just a couple of minutes in his first rotation only to be quickly pulled from the game. Often, this was related to mistakes that Prince would make in the transition game, usually on the defensive end.
