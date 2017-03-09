Suns forward Jared Dudley fined $35,0...

Suns forward Jared Dudley fined $35,000 by NBA

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

The NBA on Thursday fined Suns forward Jared Dudley $35,000 for his role in Tuesday's altercation with the Washington Wizards Suns forward Jared Dudley fined $35,000 by NBA The NBA on Thursday fined Suns forward Jared Dudley $35,000 for his role in Tuesday's altercation with the Washington Wizards Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2m7yLDL Suns guard Devin Booker talks about his team's fight in Tuesday's loss to the Wizards and the team's attitude after P.J. Tucker was traded at the trade deadline. Doug Haller/azcentral sports Shot Clock: Final Four contenders, Isaiah Thomas vs. Tyler Ulis and Taijuan Walker has a good outing for the Diamondbacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Clippers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Brady Chub Club 1
See all Los Angeles Clippers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,444,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC