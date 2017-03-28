Suns' Devin Booker banged up, takes night off in Atlanta
Suns' Devin Booker banged up, takes night off in Atlanta ATLANTA - Four days after making NBA history, Devin Booker got the night off. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2nK8UVL In the latest NBA Power Rankings, the Warriors are rolling, even without Kevin Durant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC