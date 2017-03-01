Stiff List: JaVale McGee continues to feud with Shaq, Amar'e...
If you follow NBA on TNT's Shaqtin' a Fool you've probably seen the ongoing feud between Warriors' center JaVale McGee & Shaq over the years. Well, this past week things came to a head and McGee decided he had had enough after Shaq took aim at McGee once again on Inside the NBA with the video below.
