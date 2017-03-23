Sounds of Thunder: Oklahoma City Thun...

Sounds of Thunder: Oklahoma City Thundering down the stretch of final NBA schedule

The Oklahoma City Thunder currently sit in the sixth spot of the playoff pecking order, thanks to banking 3 more wins than Basketballreference.com 's 38 and 33 win/loss projection. With eleven games remaining, the Thunder are a game and a half ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies , a single game behind the number 5 seed Los Angeles Clippers , and 2 and half games behind the 4th seed Utah Jazz .

