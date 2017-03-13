Pistons vs. Suns: No Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Knight for Phoenix
Orlando Magic center Bismack Biyombo and Phoenix Suns forward Jared Dudley vie for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 17, 2017, in Phoenix. vs. Phoenix Suns When: 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, March 19 Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills TV: FOX Sports Detroit Radio: 105.1 WMGC-FM and the Pistons Radio Network Line: Pistons -10 Twitter: Follow Aaron McMann Live coverage: Look for a live chat at 3:45 p.m. * The Pistons ride a three-game losing skid into an afternoon matinee against the Phoenix Suns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC