Pacers bring back Lance Stephenson to help stretch run

More than two years after the brash 6-foot-5 guard left in free agency, the Pacers re-signed Stephenson on Thursday - just in time to fill a gaping hole as they try to make a final playoff push. Stephenson is scheduled to appear at a news conference in Indianapolis on Friday afternoon and is expected to make his first game appearance Sunday at Cleveland.

Chicago, IL

