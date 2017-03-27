Pacers bring back Lance Stephenson to help stretch run
More than two years after the brash 6-foot-5 guard left in free agency, the Pacers re-signed Stephenson on Thursday - just in time to fill a gaping hole as they try to make a final playoff push. Stephenson is scheduled to appear at a news conference in Indianapolis on Friday afternoon and is expected to make his first game appearance Sunday at Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC