Nets end 16-game skid with 109-100 road win over Kings

Brook Lopez had 24 points and eight rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets never trailed in snapping a 16-game losing streak by defeating the Sacramento Kings 109-100 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lBDdKG Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin scrambles for a loose ball against Sacramento Kings defender Kosta Koufos and Darren Collison during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 1, 2017. SACRAMENTO, Calif.

