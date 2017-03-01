Nets end 16-game skid with 109-100 road win over Kings

Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings defenders Kosta Koufos , Arron Afflalo and Skal Labissiere during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 1, 2017. less Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings defenders Kosta Koufos , Arron Afflalo and Skal Labissiere during the first half of an NBA basketball game in ... more Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin drives to the basket past Sacramento Kings defender Kosta Koufos during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.