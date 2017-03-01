NBA Wrap: Kyrie, LeBron help Cavs set season record
Matthew Dellavedova had 15 points, eight assists and one rebound playing off the bench in the Bucks win over the Clippers. Aussie teammate Thon Maker started for Milwaukee, but went 0-4 in three-pointers, and just 2-8 in field goals to finish with just four points, one assist, one block and one rebound.
