Middleton's season-high 24 points lead Bucks past Raptors

Spencer Hawes didn't see a single minute of action in the first 11 games after he was acquired by the Milwaukee Bucks from the Charlotte Hornets last month. He turned in a game-changing performance on Saturday night, scoring 14 second-quarter points, including back-to-back 3-pointers and an acrobatic layup while drawing a foul, to spark the Bucks to a 101-94 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.